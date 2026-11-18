College football analyst Josh Pate accused the College Football Playoff selection committee of giving Alabama special treatment Tuesday night after the 8-2 Crimson Tide held at No. 3 in the latest rankings while 9-1 Indiana sat at No. 8.

“You treated Alabama differently than you treated Indiana,” Pate said in a video posted to X. “And I know you could sit there and say, ‘Josh, maybe they just think Alabama is better than Indiana.’ I don’t care what they think.”

How did the committee explain Alabama?

Arkansas Razorbacks AD and CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama kept its spot after a 21-6 win at Vanderbilt, even though all five SEC teams it had beaten lost last weekend. The Crimson Tide’s losses came against No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Tennessee, and the committee’s own release noted that no two-loss team had ever ranked this high in a season’s third rankings.

Committee chair Hunter Yurachek said the impact of those losses was “very minimal for Alabama because of the quality of the strength of schedule” of those opponents. He also pointed to Alabama’s 22.5-point average margin in six SEC wins.

Indiana didn’t get that cushion a week earlier. The Hoosiers fell from No. 4 to No. 9 during their bye after teams they’d beaten lost, and Yurachek said Indiana was “the victim of having a bye week.” Indiana moved up one spot after a 27-13 win over No. 18 USC, and its only loss is a 19-15 defeat to Ohio State.

Josh Pate rips CFP football judgment

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Pate scoffed at the idea that the committee applies its criteria evenly. “I call BS on that,” he said. “No, you’re not. No, you are not.”

“You ever wonder why retired coaches don’t all get super, super rich betting on football?” Pate said. “With that football judgment of theirs, why don’t they just clean up?”

Pate wants a clearly defined standard that makes everyone’s eye test irrelevant. “It’s about merit, as much as we can define that,” he said. “And you didn’t do that here. So I don’t buy any of what they said about that.”

Pate has the better argument, because opponents losing was enough to drop Indiana five spots on Nov. 10 but barely registered for Alabama a week later. If the committee believes the Tide are simply the better team, it should say so instead of leaning on a strength of schedule explanation it applies to only one program.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana push back

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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti made a similar case after the USC win.

“You get tired of the narratives sometimes,” Cignetti said. “‘Quality win’ because ‘Joe Smith’ was playing at the time. They ain’t won a game since, but it was a quality win back then. I guess bad losses don’t count anymore.”

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban also took aim at last week’s rankings on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Alabama faces Chattanooga next, and the committee releases its fourth rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at about 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.