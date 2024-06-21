USC 5-star Julian Lewis visits Colorado amid Trojans de-commits
Days after the shock of losing a pair of five-star 2025 prospects, the crown jewel of USC's football recruiting class is hitting the road, as five-star quarterback Julian Lewis pays a visit to Deion Sanders and Colorado this weekend.
The visit will be the third for Lewis to the Buffaloes, indicating a strong interest in the Buffaloes from the Carrollton (Ga.) quarterback, who was initially the No. 1 ranked signal caller in the 2026 cycle before his decision to re-classify to 2025.
Pledged to USC since last August, the quarterback has also visited Auburn, which "pulled out all the stops in an effort to leave a lasting impression," according to Buffs Beat.
News of Lewis taking a visit to Colorado comes after USC suffered the de-commitment of five-star defensive linemen Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson, two notable losses for head coach Lincoln Riley.
Terry's loss seems permanent, as recruiting services currently project he will sign with Georgia.
But for his part, Lewis has stated he's "still with USC."
"Everything is still the same," he told Rivals. "I've been committed for a long time, and I don't plan on changing that right now."
Lewis is a consensus five-star quarterback in the 2025 class, regarded as the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia, the No. 2 signal caller in the country, and the No. 10 overall recruit, according to an average ranking of the four national recruiting services.
Rivals and ESPN both call Lewis the No. 1 quarterback and overall player nationally.
Lewis rates as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 16 player, according to he 247Sports Composite, and as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 23 recruit, according to On3 Sports.
Lewis has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 7,212 yards with 96 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his high school career, according to MaxPreps.
He posted 48 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions as a sophomore a year ago.
As of right now, he remains committed to USC, but it's up to the school to ensure it stays that way with Coach Prime looking to change his mind.
