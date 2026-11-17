NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hasn’t suddenly emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate in the last few weeks.

But his play has become much more conducive to winning.

Over the last four weeks, Mateer has not turned the ball over once — he is the nation’s only quarterback who has started his last four games and not committed a turnover. Oklahoma is 3-1 in that stretch with ranked wins over Ole Miss and Florida.

In the Sooners’ first six games of 2026, Mateer was responsible for nine turnovers. The quarterback’s ability to take care of the football over the last month has been instrumental to OU’s success.

“Really proud of John, everything he’s had to fight through and overcome this season,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said.

Mateer’s last two outings have been particularly impressive.

In the Sooners’ 23-7 win over Florida on Nov. 7, he completed 21 of his 33 pass attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 56 yards. Eight days later, he logged 181 all-purpose yards and avoided turnovers in the Sooners’ win over Ole Miss in the elements.

Of course, those two strong performances came after OU fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle after the Sooners’ 42-25 loss to South Carolina on Oct. 31. Tight ends coach Jason Witten has filled in as the interim offensive coordinator.

And Venables believes that Witten has helped get the best out of Mateer.

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“You’d have to not be watching the game to miss the cleanliness and rhythm John is playing with as a leader of the offense,” Venables said. “I think Jason’s done a nice job communicating with John, and John is very clear on the expectations and how we’re going to do what we’re doing this week and have done the last couple of weeks.”

Mateer’s “cleanliness” has even caught the attention of opposing coaches.

Last week, Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said that Witten had done a nice job taking pressure off Mateer as his team prepared to face the Sooners.

“Taking more off the quarterback as far as from a progression standpoint and reads post-snap and being a little more specific in the run game based on formation,” Golding said.

The Sooners battle Texas A&M on Saturday. And Aggies coach Mike Elko was also complimentary of Mateer’s recent improvement, as well as the whole offense’s cleaner brand of football.

“The turnover numbers are down, and that has led to their success,” Elko said. “That's a huge priority for them.”

Golding and Elko are both correct in their assessments. Mateer has looked like a different quarterback lately, and that has put the Sooners in a position to win.

If Mateer can continue to avoid the back-breaking mistakes, it will give OU a fair shot to win its final two games against Texas A&M and Missouri.

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