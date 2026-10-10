Kirk Herbstreit Hesitatingly Picks Winner for Texas-Oklahoma Week 6 College Football Game

Given that Texas is the No. 1 team in the nation and Oklahoma has been one of the SEC's biggest disappointments, this season's verion of the Red River Rivalry isn't necessarily being considered one of the best games in college football this week. But don't tell that conclusion to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, who thinks the ingredients are in place for a battle in this season's matchup.

Herbstreit's Red River Pick

While Texas is a solid road favorite against 2-2 Oklahoma, Herbstreit was thoughtful and reluctant to enter his decision on this game... before ultimately picking the Longhorns. Herbstreit certainly doesn't think the action goes down without a fight.

"I think OU's going to make this game competitive," said Herbstreit on ESPN's College GameDay. "Because it's a rivalry game and you expect one team to win, that's always a dangerous receipe to me."

Texas's Struggles

QB Arch Manning could struggle, per Kirk Herbstreit, if Oklahoma can put him in long-yardage situations. (Randy Sartin-Imagn Images) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas is the obvious favorite, but with two wins over ranked teams by a combined four points, the Longhorns haven't been a juggernaut, particularly on offense. QB Arch Manning has been underwhelming, currently sitting 10th of 16 qualifying SEC quarterbacks in QB rating. Manning's 7.5 yards per pass attempt ranks 11th of the passers. Manning is 14th in the league in passing yardage and his 7 touchdown passes ties for 11th. That said, Texas's offensive concerns still are minor compared to the issues at Oklahoma.

Herbstreit Loves Oklahoma Defense

Oklahoma is next to last in the SEC in scoring offense (22 points per game) and is dead last in total offense (321.3 yards per game). That's 57 yards per game behind 12th place Texas, and QB John Mateer has looked particularly lost with four interceptions on the young season and a performance so ugly against New Mexico that he admitted that he had to hear the crowd to clue him in on an open receiver on one play.

While Oklahoma's offense has been woeful, Herbstreit notes, "Their defense has been playing at a championship level." Considering the occasional lapses in concentration from the Texas offense, Hebrstreit saw that as an advantage. "If they can get Arch [Manning] to 3rd and five, 3rd and seven, they can create havoc on him. They're one of the best third-down defenses in the country."

Indeed, Oklahoma leads the SEC and currently ranks third nationally in allowing opponents to connect on just 23.1% of third downs (12 for 52). The Sooners are second in the conference in total defense, surrendering just 238 yards per game.

The Final Pick

Herbstreit seemed to give genuine thought to picking the Sooners for the upset. "I think this is a close game," he said. "I think OU's defense can keep them within striking distance. I just don't think they can win, with the offense the way they are playing."