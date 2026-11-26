ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis narrowed the national championship race to four teams, and his shortlist leaves out No. 3 Texas and defending national champion Indiana with one week left in the regular season.

"If anyone other than Georgia, Notre Dame, Utah or Miami wins the national championship, I'll be surprised," Davis said on Wednesday's College GameDay podcast, adding that Wake Forest could crash the list with a statement win over Miami in the ACC title game.

Rece Davis' four national title picks

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Davis made the call while discussing Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, and he knew the risk. "As crazy as it's been this year, and I realize how dangerous what I'm going to say is," he said before naming his four.

Georgia sits No. 1 at 10-1 after beating South Carolina to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game, and Kirk Herbstreit already called the Bulldogs "the team to beat." Utah is 11-0 in Morgan Scalley's first season and the last undefeated team in FBS.

Notre Dame and Miami are both 10-1, and the Irish hold the head-to-head edge after a 31-24 win over the then-No. 1 Hurricanes on Nov. 7, when CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami at No. 7 is the boldest inclusion. "I value Miami more than the committee does," Davis said. That's a fair read, since the Hurricanes' only loss came against another team on his list.

How could Wake Forest join?

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Wake Forest is 10-1, has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game and sits at No. 8, its highest CFP ranking in program history. Its lone loss was a 33-20 home defeat to Miami on Sept. 18.

Davis left the door open for a rematch. "Maybe Wake Forest goes in and curb stomps Miami in the ACC Championship Game and I say, 'Check that. Let me add Wake Forest to that list,'" he said. "But right now, those are the four teams."

He also praised coach Jake Dickert's team: "These guys are really wired in a championship-level way." A decisive win over the Hurricanes would give the Demon Deacons what their resume lacks: a victory over a team on Davis' list.

Texas and Indiana left out

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Texas is the most notable omission. The 9-2 Longhorns jumped to No. 3 on Tuesday and can clinch an SEC Championship Game berth with a win over Texas A&M and a loss by Alabama or Tennessee. Davis even called Texas' resume "the best collection of wins in college football" on the same podcast.

Indiana fell to No. 14 at 9-2. Davis said the Hoosiers' elite defense makes them a playoff team, but when asked whether they could win it all with a healthy Josh Hoover, he answered, "No. Not based on what I've seen."

The final CFP rankings and 12-team bracket will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 6.