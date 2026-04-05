Nation's No. 5 WR Sets Commitment Date As 4 Major College Football Programs Push

The competition in college football isn't just on the field. The action trickles down to the NCAA Transfer Portal and the recruiting trail.

At this stage of the calendar, things are really just beginning to heat up. The summer will be fast and furious with official visits taking place in May and June, coinciding with a flurry of commitments leading up to the beginning of the season.

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In the meantime, recruits and college programs are weighing their options and moving closer to decisions.

A quarterback's best friend is an elite wide receiver. One of the most highly regarded rising senior pass-catchers in the country is taking the next step in his recruitment.

Four-Star WR Sets Commitment Date, Down To 4 Contenders

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates as he walks off the field after the Hurricanes win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw made it clear that he's nearing the end of the road.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Upshaw has set a commitment date. He will announce his pledge on Wednesday, April 15. Four teams remain in the hunt as Upshaw is considering Alabama, Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide, Hurricanes, and Aggies are all coming off College Football Playoff runs.

Miami and Texas A&M joined Upshaw's recruitment last summer. Meanwhile, Alabama and Florida just jumped into the mix earlier this year. As of now, he's set official visits to all four programs, but it's unclear if those trips will still take place after Upshaw makes his decision.

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Upshaw visited Alabama and Florida over the last few months. It's worth noting that Miami is hot on the recruiting trail at the moment, building a serious surge of momentum with the additions of four-star quarterback Israel Abrams and five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear.

During his junior season at Lee County High School, Upshaw recorded 47 receptions for 902 yards and 8 touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 19.2 yards per catch.

Upshaw had five games with 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high 8 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 54-12 victory against Northside High School on October 24.

The 6-foot-1.5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 42 overall prospect, the No. 5 WR, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to Rivals.

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