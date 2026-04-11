Nation’s No. 6 LB Cuts Recruitment to 7 College Football Programs

The elite college football programs around the country are typically built on the defensive side of the ball.

Three of the four teams to advance to the College Football Playoff semi-finals this year ranked in the top-15 in total defense and top-30 in scoring defense. While the offense rakes in the highlights, it's the other side of the ball that usually results in championships.

READ MORE: 46-TD QB Becomes First 2027 Commitment For Struggling College Football Program

In this day and age of the sport, offenses spread the football around at will and take advantage of tempo. It's important to have a defense filled with versatile weapons to combat the opposing attack.

One of the top linebackers in the 2027 class will likely be a prized addition for a lucky program in the SEC.

Four-Star LB Isaac McNeil Takes Next Step In Recruitment

Earlier this week, four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil announced he was trimming his recruitment down to seven programs, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Jackson State were among the schools to make the cut.

McNeil has already locked in official visits to Georgia (May 15-17), Auburn (May 29-31), Florida (June 11-13), and Alabama (June 19-21).

READ MORE: Nation's No. 5 WR Sets Commitment Date As 4 Major College Football Programs Push

The Gators have made McNeil a major priority after the program brought in Jon Sumrall. Florida has some serious momentum on the recruiting trail at the moment, recently landing five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, and four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain.

Jackson State was McNeil's first scholarship offer. The Tigers won't win the battle for his commitment, but it's a nod of respect.

During his junior season at Vigor High School, McNeil made an impact all over the field. He totaled 92 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and 1 pass deflection. McNeil added 4 touchdowns on offense and also served as his team's kicker, connecting on 37/47 extra-point attempts and 1/2 field goals.

McNeil recorded 5+ tackles in 12 of his 13 appearances, including three outings with nine total stops.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 87 overall prospect, the 6 LB, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Read More On College Football HQ

• Nation’s No. 5 Safety Announces Top 6 College Football Programs

• Ex-5-Star Recruit Withdraws From Transfer Portal Ahead of 7th College Football Season

• Nation’s No. 10 TE Recruit Cuts Recruitment Down To 4 Major College Football Programs



• 35-TD Quarterback Announces College Football Commitment

