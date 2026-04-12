48-TD QB Reveals New Commitment Date With Major College Football Programs Closing In

The Early Signing Period is still roughly eight months away.

With that being said, the recruiting trail remains relatively active as recruits around the country explore their options. Spring visits have been ongoing for the last few weeks, and official visits are on the horizon.

READ MORE: Nation’s No. 6 LB Cuts Recruitment to 7 College Football Programs

The quarterbacks are going off the board swiftly in the 2027 class. 18 of the 27 four-star signal-callers in the group have already announced their commitments.

It won't be much longer until another heralded name joins them.

Four-Star QB Andre Adams Schedules New Commitment Date

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) scrambles out of the grasp of FRA's Adam Crocker (17) during their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams was on board to make his decision earlier this month. However, he altered his plans just a couple of days away from his commitment date.

Following a brief period of reflection, Adams has had another change of heart. He plans to publicly reveal his choice on Tuesday, April 14.

Adams will be picking between Florida State, Kentucky, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Colorado, and Mississippi State.

In recent weeks, Adams has visited all of his finalists outside of Oregon. Since late March, he's seen Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Colorado. The Buffaloes got the final trip before Adams makes his decision.

Considering Kentucky landed four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot on Sunday, the Wildcats are essentially out of the race.

READ MORE: 46-TD QB Becomes First 2027 Commitment For Struggling College Football Program

It's probably worth keeping an eye on the Buffaloes. Head coach Deion Sanders has brought in some impressive recruits during his tenure in Boulder, including redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who was a top-50 recruit in 2025.

During his junior season at Antioch High School, Adams completed 174/245 passes for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 100 carries for 855 yards and 13 more scores on the ground.

Adams compiled 250+ passing yards in eight of his 11 outings. He threw for 300+ yards in six of his final appearances, so it appears he's taking the next step in his development. Adams completed a season-high 19/27 passes for 507 yards with 4 touchdowns while adding 207 rushing yards and 2 more scores in a 54-40 victory against Centennial High School on September 19.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 173 overall prospect, the No. 15 QB, and the No. 8 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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