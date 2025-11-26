LSU’s backup plan for Lane Kiffin in trouble as SEC coaching moves heat up
Lane Kiffin remains the top target for LSU to become its next head football coach, but nothing is certain in college football’s most consequential coaching shuffle, and now it appears the school’s Plan B could be in peril, as well.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has emerged in recent days as LSU’s best contingency plan in the event Kiffin says no, according to multiple reports and the major betting markets, but their SEC rival could be making a move that would prevent it.
Missouri is scheduled to have a meeting today to discuss a potential new contract to keep Drinkwitz at the school, and in the process take him off LSU’s big board permanently.
Any meeting between a school and its football coach right before Thanksgiving naturally indicates a very strong desire on the part of administrators to make a major decision, one that comes when the school feels a rival could be interested in that coach.
What will take place at the meeting? Likely a decision to authorize Missouri to move forward with a proposed new contract arrangement for Drinkwitz.
That would simply be stage one of such a move, with other steps in that process before such a deal becomes finalized.
But it would appear to indicate that Missouri is starting to feel pressure from either LSU or Auburn from within the SEC, or from Penn State, to get their hands on the Tigers coach.
What the markets are saying
Drinkwitz has moved into second-place behind Kiffin to become the next head coach at LSU, according to the latest figures from the prediction market Kalshi.
The coach currently has 16 percent odds to take the position, still well behind Kiffin in first place at 70 percent, but has remained a subject of interest for LSU according to the latest reporting.
What the analysts think
Drinkwitz has remained a popular name in LSU’s head coaching search and the consensus second-best option on the table behind Kiffin, according to reports.
“Popular” was the word used to describe Drinkwitz’s stature among LSU’s decision makers, according to On3 Sports.
That report also connected Drinkwitz to vacancies at Penn State and Auburn.
That popularity comes on the back of what remains a proven track record and program builder at a mid-level SEC school, success that could translate at LSU.
LSU's best backup plan?
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy has also identified Drinkwitz as LSU’s ideal contingency plan in the event they can’t land Kiffin.
“I think Lane Kiffin is going to end up at LSU. If he doesn’t, I fully expect it to be Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri, who has done a really good job in creating offense,” McElroy said.
“They run the football at Missouri. That’s what LSU has done traditionally very well is run the football, be good along the line of scrimmage, and then if you look at it, what Eli has done over the last six years, their defense has been excellent at times throughout the last few years.”
It’s a track record that LSU could be interested in bringing to its sideline if for some reason Lane Kiffin moves out of the picture, but Missouri looks ready to beat their SEC rivals to the punch.
