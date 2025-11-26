Coveted $28 million coach could remain at current program amid Penn State, Auburn rumors
Eli Drinkwitz rose from offensive coordinator stops at Boise State and NC State to a breakout 2019 season at Appalachian State before taking the Missouri job in 2020.
His tenure at Missouri includes three double-digit-win seasons, four bowl appearances, and an SEC Coach of the Year nod in 2023, with a 45-28 record across six seasons with the Tigers.
Missouri entered Week 14 at 7-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play, averaging 32.3 points per game while allowing 19.6, with signature wins over Kansas, South Carolina, Auburn, and Mississippi State.
As a result of his sustained success in the SEC, Drinkwitz’s name has circulated widely on this season’s coaching carousel.
However, despite recent reports linking him to other programs, Missouri has reportedly scheduled a Board of Curators meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed new contract for Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz is currently set to make $9 million in 2025 with a total buyout of $28.8 million, one of the highest school buyouts in the country.
Programs including Penn State, Auburn, and LSU have placed Drinkwitz on hot lists this cycle because of recent on-field success, offensive pedigree, and experience building programs.
In Drinkwitz's first year at the helm, the Tigers went 5-5; just three years later, the team went 11-2 and finished No. 8 in the final AP poll, while competing in the most competitive conference in college football.
For the better part of the last decade, he’s shown the ability to elevate recruiting and produce year-to-year improvement in the SEC, which is attractive to schools seeking stability and modern offensive schemes.
This moment underscores the SEC’s escalating competition for coaching continuity, with more programs moving swiftly to secure rising coaches seen as having upward momentum.
A new deal would aim to stabilize Missouri’s program, deter suitors, and likely include financial incentives and buyout protection.
However, while an executive-session vote starts the process, contracts usually take days or weeks to finalize due to follow-up administrative and disclosure steps.
As such, national coaching searches may continue to reference Drinkwitz until a signed extension is announced.