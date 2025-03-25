Judge dismisses Les Miles lawsuit against LSU over vacated wins
A judge in Louisiana has dismissed the lawsuit brought by former LSU football coach Les Miles against the school, the NCAA, and the National Football Foundation, according to The Advocate.
The lawsuit was brought over a decision to vacate 37 wins from Miles’ tenure as LSU head coach, which effectively made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
District Judge Ronald Johnson issued the ruling at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, and Miles’ attorney said he will consider potentially appealing the decision.
Miles filed the lawsuit last September, more than a year after LSU vacated his wins as part of an NCAA investigation.
LSU self-imposed the penalty after the father of former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was alleged to have received about $180,000 from a football booster during his Tigers career.
Miles’ attorneys have argued that the vacated wins should not make him ineligible for the Hall of Fame, citing that 15 percent of inductees have received exemptions of some kind.
But the College Football Hall of Fame also notes that a prospective member’s “post-football record as a citizen is also weighed.”
LSU, the NCAA, and the NFF also said that Miles submitted his claims two months after the one-year deadline in Louisiana and that Miles did not have facts to support the argument that he didn’t receive due process.
Miles claims that by losing 37 of his wins, his career winning percentage fell below .600, the threshold for a head coach being considered for the Hall of Fame.
The vacated wins drops Miles' career mark to 108-73, with the resulting .597 win percentage falling below that threshold.
Without the vacated wins, Miles is 145-73, with a .665 win percentage.
