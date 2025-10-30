Major college football coach drops out of Penn State job search
The Penn State job search took a massive turn, as one of the most likely candidates is now subject to a contract extension and an eight-figure buyout that basically removes him from consideration. Pete Thamel reported a two-year extension and a new $15 million buyout for Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule. The combination of terms, wrote Thamel, "effectively eliminates [Rhule] from any jobs in this coaching cycle."
Rhule was previously considered one of the major favorites for the Penn State job. He is a Penn State alum, began his coaching career at the school, and met his wife there. Rhule garnered headlines in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of James Franklin's firing with some very pro-Penn State comments. Rhule had coached at Temple under current Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft. But Thursday's announcement certainly seems to scuttle any real possibility of him leaving Nebraska.
Rhule's extension
Thamel reported that part of the terms of Rhule's extension are two more seasons (thus through the end of 2032) at $12.5 million per season, while Rhule's contract also includes a bonus of $1 million in base salary for each trip that Nebraska makes to the College Football Playoff. Between his prior contract and extension, Rhule's deal cumulatively includes an average annual value of over $11.7 million.
Rhule's resume
Rhule's background with the school had made him a major candidate in the Penn State search despite a career college head coaching record of 65-58. Rhule rebuilt the Temple and Baylor programs, jumping from two to 10 wins at the former and one to 11 wins at the latter between his first and third seasons in the respective jobs.
At Nebraska, he's seen the team climb from five wins to seven wins and is currently 6-2 in 2025. Nebraska had gone without a winning season since 2016 before last year's 7-6 mark. But with a second consecutive year of bowl eligibility and the play of highly-touted QB Dylan Raiola, Rhule apparently has the Huskers on the road back to respectability.
Next man up?
Penn State moved on from James Franklin despite a 104-45 record after Franklin claimed one conference title and never moved Penn State beyond last season's CFP semifinal finish. Recent news from prediction markets has favored Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline as a top candidate, and with the announcement of Rhule's extension, the spotlight will likely shine even brighter on Hartline as a possible replacement.