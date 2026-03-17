Lou Holtz Honored by Son Skip in Emotional Funeral Tribute

Hundreds of people gathered at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Monday to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Lou Holtz. The legendary college football coach died on March 4 at the age of 89.

The service brought together former players, coaching colleagues, and university faculty to honor the man who led Notre Dame to its last national championship in 1988. The atmosphere at the university reflected the deep connection Holtz maintained with the South Bend community long after his coaching career ended.

During the service, Lou’s son, Skip Holtz, delivered a moving eulogy that focused on his father’s legacy as a mentor and family man. Skip reflected on the coach’s "tough love" and his ability to inspire those around him to reach their full potential.

Remembering Louis Leo Holtz (1937-2026)

The passing of Lou Holtz marks the end of an era for a coaching tree that spans generations of college football. Holtz remains the only coach to lead six different programs to bowl games, a feat that highlights his unique ability to rebuild struggling teams into national contenders.

His influence is still felt through coaches like Skip Holtz and current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, both of whom attended the Monday service.

Skip Holtz noted that while his father was successful on the field, his significance came from how he changed the lives of his players and peers. "Yes, he was successful, but most of all, he was incredibly significant, and he changed people’s lives for the better," Skip said. "He made you want to be a better Christian, a better person, a better husband, a better father, a better student."

Former University of Arkansas football coach Lou Holtz, center, the featured speaker at the Clinic Bowl Honors Luncheon on Nov. 29, 1983, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel, jokes with Gordonsville quarterback Kevin Wills, left, and tackle Richard Anderson. | Robert Johnson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The funeral drew national figures from the sports media world, including former ESPN colleagues Rece Davis and Mark May. Earlier this month, Davis paid tribute to Holtz.

Holtz became a household name among a new generation of fans during his long tenure as an analyst, where his personality helped define the Saturday-morning college football experience for millions. His transition from the sidelines to the broadcast booth bridged the gap between the sport's past and its modern, media-driven era.

Former University President John Jenkins noted in his homily that Holtz’s demanding nature was rooted in a deep belief in the potential of others. This philosophy helped Holtz amass 249 career wins across stints at Arkansas, Minnesota, and South Carolina.

His 1988 season at Notre Dame, in which he went 12-0 and won the Fiesta Bowl, remains the gold standard for the program as it continues its quest to return to the top of the sport.

The legacy of Holtz continues through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the countless players who now serve as leaders in their own communities. As the funeral procession moved toward Cedar Grove Cemetery, a lone bagpiper played a final tribute to the Hall of Famer.