Michigan football probe 'unlikely' to be done before 2024 season: analyst
Michigan football fans awaiting the conclusion of the NCAA probe into the program around sign-stealing allegations shouldn't expect anything until after the 2024 season begins.
That's according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, who speculated that the NCAA will take its time formulating and revealing any potential punishment for the program.
"I was told, it's all like just in terms of timeline and precedent, it's really highly unlikely any of this is going to be resolved before the start of the season," he said.
This week, the NCAA slapped former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh with a four-year, show-cause penalty, effectively banning him from collegiate coaching until 2028.
Not that Harbaugh likely cares, given he has an $80 million contract to coach the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers through 2029.
But that punishment was related to recruiting violations that took place during the Covid-19 dead period. The NCAA is still yet to rule on the sign-stealing allegations.
For that, some insiders around the process have speculated that Michigan is potentially facing a postseason ban of up to two years, while others have alleged that new head coach Sherrone Moore could face a suspension.
If it comes to a postseason ban, Michigan would fight the NCAA however it could.
At this point, it appears the ban is less likely than Moore receiving a short suspension.
Currently, the notice of allegations the NCAA is expected to send to Michigan remains in its draft stage, and drafts can be changed at any point in the process.
"Drafts of notice of allegations can change. It's just a draft," Thamel added.
"These are inflection points to start working towards a negotiated resolution, which Michigan had tried to do around this time last year.
"In this case, if you look at precedent, because there's a lot of repeat violator things going on here, I don't know if we'll get to a negotiated resolution."
