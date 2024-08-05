Michigan football won't take postseason ban 'without a fight': analyst
Amid the NCAA's sign-stealing probe centered around the Michigan football program, there is new concern the school could face a postseason ban, and that head coach Sherrone Moore could even face a suspension himself.
But if it comes to that, don't expect the Wolverines to just take any punishment without challenging the NCAA directly, according to TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie.
"Even if the NCAA did seek something like a postseason ban, Michigan would not expect that to end up happening or they certainly wouldn't let it happen without a fight," Sayfie noted. "That's really important to note."
There is some belief from insiders that the NCAA will try to "make an example" of Michigan, stemming from an opinion inside the body that the school was "thumbing its nose" at the NCAA during the investigation, according to the original reporting.
Despite the scandal, Michigan completed an undefeated season and won the national title.
But it is not expected that the NCAA will vacate Michigan's wins or the 2023 national championship.
Michigan fans concerned about a postseason ban may be relieved to know that it appears unlikely the NCAA would go that far in this case.
"It seems like the postseason bans aren't necessarily the way the NCAA is going as of late," Sayfie said.
