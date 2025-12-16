College football program loses 12 players to transfer portal after coaching change

The coaching carousel and NCAA transfer portal; where worlds collide.

A record number of coaching changes across the FBS has impacted the number of players searching for new homes this offseason. The portal was going to fill up regardless, but firings and hirings around the country have sped up the process, creating some surprises along the way.

The Big Ten has been at the forefront of some major coaching decisions. Four programs in the conference (Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA) fired their head coaches. Another job opened after Iowa State's Matt Campbell jumped into the opening at Penn State.

In the case of the Michigan State Spartans, the program has struggled to find stability since Mark Dantonio retired following the 2019 campaign.

The Spartans are onto their third head coach in the last five years, bringing in former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace the struggling Jonathan Smith.

Since moving on from Smith in late November, 12 players have announced plans to transfer from the program, including a few key names. Check out the full list below, per On3's transfer tracker.

12 Players (And Counting) From Michigan State To Enter Transfer Portal

Name Position Class Aidan Chiles QB Junior Makhi Frazier RB Sophomore Nick Marsh WR Sophomore Gavin Broscious OL RS Junior Tyler Gillison EDGE RS Junior Marcellius Pulliam LB Junior Darius Snow LB Sixth-Year Senior Semaj Bridgeman LB RS Sophomore Ade Willie CB Senior Jeremiah Hughes CB Junior Justin Denson Jr. S Sophomore Tracy Revels S RS Sophomore

There are a few big losses to note for Michigan State, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

On Monday, junior quarterback Aidan Chiles became one of the latest players to depart from Michigan State. Chiles followed Smith from Oregon State and started for the majority of the last two seasons before losing his job late in 2025.

A two-time team captain, Chiles completed 192-of-323 passes for 2,415 yards with 13 touchdowns to 11 interceptions this season. He added 225 yards and 3 more scores on the ground.

Running back Makhi Frazier and wide receiver Nick Marsh are two other Spartans searching for a fresh start.

Frazier led the team in rushing this fall, accumulating 116 times for 520 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Marsh was the top pass-catcher on the Spartans, recording 59 catches for 662 yards and 6 touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 honors. He's totaled 1,311 yards and 9 scores in 23 games, meaning he should be a coveted option in the portal.

Fitzgerald will have his work cut out for him to rebuild Michigan State into a conference championship contender.

The Spartans have compiled a 31-37 overall record since 2020. 11 of those victories came in 2021, the only season in which Michigan State has finished with a winning record in that stretch.

