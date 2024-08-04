Michigan fan trolls Ohio State losing streak at WWE event in Cleveland
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State never takes a day off, and with the Wolverines on a three-game win streak and being the defending national champion, that leaves plenty of room for bragging rights from the maize and blue side.
That includes in the state of Ohio, where a Michigan fan took the opportunity at a WWE event in Cleveland to troll his rivals.
Michigan clinched its third-straight win over the Buckeyes in November, thanks to Blake Corum scoring twice and Rod Moore securing the game-winning interception with 25 seconds left.
The Wolverines used that win as a launching pad for what became a third-straight Big Ten title and then the school's first national championship since 1997.
The year before, Michigan downed Ohio State on the road in a 45-23 decision thanks to a 21-3 scoring blitz in the fourth quarter, propelled by Donovan Edwards' 216 rushing yard performance, capped off with a statement 85-yard touchdown.
In 2021, the Buckeyes surrendered 297 rushing yards to the Wolverines in a 42-27 victory in which Hassan Hankins ran for five touchdowns on Ohio State's defense.
Now, as the Wolverines undergo major roster and coaching turnover, including the loss of head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, oddsmakers favor Ohio State to turn The Game in its favor again.
The Buckeyes are listed as 9.5 point favorites against Michigan this year, according to FanDuel, after an aggressive offseason in which coach Ryan Day revamped his roster by adding blue-chip transfers.
Former SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins joined Ohio State's roster, as did veteran quarterback Will Howard, and ex-Alabama safety Caleb Downs, among other notable acquisitions.
