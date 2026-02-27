NCAA Committee Proposes Rule That Would Change College Football Uniforms

The NCAA may see some more changes before the college football season approaches later this year, as they are now looking for a rule change surrounding the uniforms that the players wear.

While the uniforms and the way they look in terms of style and colors won't change, the ability to wear shorts above the knee, along with leaving skin showing from the waist down, will be banned if the rule is passed.

While this rule may seem a bit silly and a tad bit unnecessary, there are reasons for this being proposed. Here is a post that was made about the rule that is being presented by YahooSports.

The NCAA Division I Football Rules Committee is proposing a new rule that requires players to wear “leg coverings from the top of their shoes to the bottom of their pants.”



Players who violate the rule would have to leave the game for one play and wouldn't be able to return… pic.twitter.com/kXpYyACh8l — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 27, 2026

New Rule Being Reviewed Ahead of Next College Football Season

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) hurdles Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) during a college football game. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The NCAA Division I Football Rules Committee is proposing a new rule that requires players to wear 'leg coverings' from the top of their shoes to the bottom of their pants," YahooSports reported around the early morning hours of Friday .

The post would then explain the consequences that players and teams will face if this rule were to go into place after being proposed by the NCAA Division I Football Rules Committee.

"Players who violate the rule would have to leave the game for one play and wouldn't be able to return until their pants are in compliance with the new requirement. A warning would be issued for the first violation, followed by a five-yard penalty for a second offense and a 15-yard penalty for each following violation," the post reported.

While this is a rule that many will disagree with, this is also a rule that could help prevent some knee and leg injuries that have been caused by playing loosely with zero protection.

This is something that has become a clear point of emphasis for players across the nation, but then again, football is football, and the injuries will always be there. You can never fully prevent the injuries that will come with the game; all you can do is help cut the percentages down.

This would ultimately change the way that things look on the field, but it will make things less common. The game will be altered, but only slightly, as long as players go through with the mandatory ruleset of gear that they can and can not wear, which is something that becomes more like second nature than anything after a few weeks of going through the process.