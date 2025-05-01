Netflix spoofs Bill Belichick, girlfriend in John Mulaney skit
The drama involving Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson is now getting the comedy treatment after John Mulaney spoofed the coach’s relationship on his Netflix show.
The latest episode of “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney” included a sketch with the comic talking to Richard Kind, who bore a striking resemblance to the 73-year-old coach.
All the while, the two were interrupted by someone who looks a lot like his 24-year-old girlfriend.
“We’re not talking about that,” she said, just as Hudson did when she interrupted Belichick’s interview with CBS recently.
“Come on, wouldn’t you give up all your friends for this woman?” Kind said.
“I would blow up my brand and distance myself from my fans for one moment in her company. Ah, to watch her scroll. To wake up and hear her on the phone in the bathroom.”
Belichick has been the subject of several unwelcome storylines since arriving at North Carolina, mostly to do with the apparent role of his 24-year-old girlfriend, which has come under scrutiny.
Earlier this month, The Athletic published emails that showed Hudson instructing North Carolina’s communications department on how to handle the announcement of Steve Belichick, the coach’s son, as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator.
Other messages expressed her concern with how Belichick was being perceived publicly and whether the North Carolina staff was doing enough to shield his reputation from criticism.
Hudson also referred to herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, a company that does not appear to be registered.
Those messages raised some concerns about why Belichick’s girlfriend was telling the school’s staff how to perform their jobs and what was her exact role in his leading the football program.
Then came a very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS in which Hudson interrupted some of the questioning, particularly when the coach was asked how the two met.
“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson is heard to say when Belichick was asked that question.
Everybody is still talking about the relationship between Belichick and Hudson whether they like it or not, in what’s becoming a distraction North Carolina would prefer would just go away.
