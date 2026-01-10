A lot has been said about the great edge rusher draft class we’re getting this year. Keldric Faulk, a five-star recruit out of high school, is a name that’s circulated in scouting circles for years. He’s still developing into the position that best fits his potential. In some ways, the prospect he is now is an extension of what he was coming out of Highland Home high school in Alabama. But just because he's raw, doesn’t mean he can’t have an instant impact in the NFL.

Versatility

One of the more impressive things Faulk brings to the table is his consistency in run defense from multiple alignments. He plays stoutly from the 1-technique position to stand up edge. He may not play 1-technique in the NFL, but the experience is valuable. Some teams will view Faulk as a true 4-3 defensive end. In this case, he is big for the position and brings unique power and strength to the league.

Others will see him as a piece who can slide from 5-technique to 3-technique. This creates a type of player who can build an identity for your defensive front. You don’t see productive pass rushers with this ability out of school often. The trend is the opposite. There’s been an increase in smaller pass rushers with the ability to win inside. So how does Faulk win as a pass rusher?

Pass rush tool kit

Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) celebrates his sack with defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn did a great job of showing different looks with Faulk. He's capable of pushing the pocket from anywhere. Standing up on the edge, he looks like a more developed pass rusher. Primarily Faulk wins with his relentless use of hands. He has the strength to swipe and disengage his way into gaps. At times, the swim, rip, and bullrush are within his capabilities. Often inside moves are his preference at this point.

Outside moves on the other hand are a bit of a development point for Faulk. Currently, he does not possess the best bend or balance to win outside consistently. Faulk shows the ability to out leverage tackles to the quarterback, but his ability to turn the corner is limited. For now, he enters the league expected to push the pocket first and foremost.

Best NFL team fits

Any team looking for more size at the edge position should be interested in Faulk. He at the very least improves your run defense and opens up pass rush lanes for other players. Teams running more 3-4 looks out of base defense will give Faulk greater potential. He can develop into a stand up edge player with the ability to move inside on passing downs.