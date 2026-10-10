Nick Saban Doesn't Hesitate When Naming the Best Player in College Football

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban needed just one sentence on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday to settle the debate, if there is any, over college football’s top player, handing that title to Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hours before the Buckeyes host Maryland.

Asked about Ohio State’s offense, Saban credited quarterback Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes’ weapons, then delivered his verdict. “And they gave the ball to Jeremiah Smith, the best player in the country,” Saban said.

Jeremiah Smith’s record-setting 2026 season

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts to a first-down catch during the college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith leads the nation with 823 receiving yards on 44 catches and is tied for the national lead with nine touchdown catches through five games, averaging 18.7 yards per reception.

The 6-foot-4 junior caught 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois, then followed with 11 catches for 206 yards and two scores at Iowa. No player in college football had recorded consecutive 200-yard games since the 2020 season.

That Iowa performance made the Opa-locka, Florida, native Ohio State’s career leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and touchdown catches (36).

Saban also compared Smith to former Alabama star Julio Jones on The Rich Eisen Show last month, calling him “one of the most dominant players in college football.” Analyst David Pollack went further this week, apologizing to Smith and declaring him the sport’s best player.

How is Arthur Smith using him?

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during the game against the Ball State Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit pointed to Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach who spent 15 years coaching in the NFL before coach Ryan Day hired him in January to replace Brian Hartline.

“Arthur Smith has been around the NFL for so long. You think of Arthur Smith, you think of physicality,” Herbstreit said. “What a great job he’s done, Coach, no matter what the defense is doing. They’re doubling, they’re tripling. Whatever they do, they’re still moving him around and getting him 10 to 15 catches a game.”

Jeremiah Smith hit that range in each of the last two weeks, and Day has told Sayin to keep targeting him regardless of coverage. “If he’s single-covered, he’s open. If he’s double-covered, he’s sort of open,” Day said.

The former Steelers coordinator’s hire also landed in SI’s ranking of college football’s new coordinators.

Julian Sayin’s accuracy before Maryland

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban tied the receiver’s production to the quarterback delivering the ball. “I think the weapons that they have at Ohio State, and Julian Sayin, the way he’s playing, the accuracy that he has, have been a key,” Saban said.

Sayin has completed 103 of 142 passes for 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns, a 72.5% completion rate.

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) has won three straight games by double digits since a Week 2 loss at Texas, a game in which Smith caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes, who sat at No. 1 in SI’s Big Ten power rankings this week, face Maryland (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at 4:15 p.m. ET on BTN before road trips to Indiana and USC.