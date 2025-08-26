Nick Saban's daughter reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement
Social media may literally explode with the recent news that pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are engaged to be married. It certainly registered as a massive moment on the landscape for Kristen Saban, the daughter of legendary former LSU and Alabama coach Nick Saban.
Saban took to Instagram to express her reaction to the Swift/Kelce announcement, writing, "NO ONE SPEAK TO ME. IT'S HAPPENING" complete with a tear-faced emoji.
Swift/Kelce romance
The ongoing romance between the all-pro Chiefs tight end and the reigning queen of the American pop scene has certainly drawn its fair share of attention since its inception. The power couple began dating in 2023 and the crossover of Swifties and football fans has certainly captivated American pop culture.
Swift began showing up at Chiefs games, with Kelce returning the favor and showing up at Swift's massive concerts. The two even teamed up for the occasional venture, such as Taylor's recent appearance on New Heights, a podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason, a retired Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman.
Kristen Saban
Kristen is the adopted daughter of Nick and Terry Saban and has accumulated her own social media following. Kristen is an event planner and is married with children. She also drew some recent media attention for comments that her father would not be returning to coaching.
Of course, Nick Saban was a vastly successful head coach at LSU and Alabama and is now thriving in a post-coaching media role with ESPN. But even a famous head coach is no match for the media match of the century, as Kristen's fangirl reaction might confirm.