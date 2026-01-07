Travis Kelce Broke Down What Would Make Him Return to Chiefs in a ‘Heartbeat’
Travis Kelce is leaving a blank space for himself on the Chiefs roster next season—under one personal condition.
The Chiefs star gave his most honest and vulnerable comments about his looming retirement decision on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, during which he discussed with his brother Jason what it would take for him to come back for another season in Kansas City.
“If my body can heal up, rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-20/21 week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat,” Kelce said. “I think right now is just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game and kind of when it all settles down.”
Up until this point, Kelce had only made vague and generic statements about his playing future, notably declining to say when he'll make his decision after Week 18's loss to the Raiders. The 36-year-old has received plenty of support from coach Andy Reid and teammate Chris Jones, the latter of whom seems convinced Kelce is running it back for one more season. “I'm not buying it, he'll be back next year,” Jones said of Kelce's future plans.
“That's why we love Chris, he's very optimistic,” Kelce replied on New Heights.
Kelce, who is coming off his 13th NFL season, won't be playing meaningful football this winter for the first time in a long time after the Chiefs went 6-11 and saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffer a devastating ACL injury. The 36-year-old became the fastest tight end to reach 13,000 career yards during the Chiefs' season finale and could be in line to make more special history in 2026—if he decides he's mentally and physically ready for it.
“I've talked to a few people in the facility already, having my exit meetings and everything, they know where I stand at least right now. There's a lot of love for the game that's still there, and I don't think I'll ever lose that. It's a tough thing to navigate,” said Kelce.