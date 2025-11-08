Nick Saban names his second-favorite college football team after Alabama
ESPN College GameDay co-host Nick Saban has made plenty of headlines over his long career, but his latest comment may have caught fans off guard. The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach has spent this fall offering insight and analysis each Saturday on ESPN’s flagship college football show, where his presence has added credibility and humor in equal measure.
During a recent broadcast, Saban was asked about his favorite teams, and his response immediately drew laughter from the GameDay crew and fans alike.
“Well, my favorite team is Alabama,” Saban said. “My backup team is Georgia because I had a house there.” His quick, deadpan delivery earned applause from the live audience, especially from Georgia supporters enjoying the playful endorsement from one of college football’s most successful coaches.
While Saban’s loyalty to Alabama remains unquestioned, the remark highlighted his growing comfort in his analyst role. Once defined by his sideline intensity, Saban has embraced the lighter side of the sport, giving fans an entertaining look at the person behind the trophies.
Georgia Looks To Stay On Track Against Mississippi State
Saban’s “backup team” has its attention on business this weekend. The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has turned the program into a model of consistency, producing seven 10-win seasons in eight years, along with two national championships and three Southeastern Conference titles.
Smart acknowledged the improvement Mississippi State has shown under head coach Jeff Lebby. “No. 1, it shows hard work pays off,” Smart said. “They’ve continued to work hard. They’ve stayed true to themselves. They’ve been in every game. They’ve had several games they should’ve won, could’ve won, but didn’t.”
Mississippi State’s progress has been visible. After going 2-10 last season, the Bulldogs are one win from bowl eligibility thanks to steady quarterback play from Blake Shapen and breakout performances by receivers Anthony Evans III and Brenen Thompson.
Georgia enters as the heavy favorite, but Smart has challenged his team to finish stronger. He said the Bulldogs must “dominate” games again to reach their championship standard. Some analysts, like David Pollack, believe Mississippi State could be a trap game for Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.