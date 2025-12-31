Nick Saban takes clear stance on Michigan's decision to hire Kyle Whittingham

While there are inevitable media takes on a new head coach's hiring, few of those carry much weight. But when the speaker is not only a media personality, but a legendary head coach like Nick Saban, that is a different matter altogether.

Saban was certainly a veteran of tumultous coaching searches, as the process that led him from the Miami Dolphins to the Alabama Crimson Tide has been well and thoroughly documented. Just two years removed from coaching at Alabama, Saban is still a straight shooter and his opinion is valued inside and outside of college football.

Count Saban as a fan of the Whittingham hire. "I think it's a good fit at a good time, with a guy that has a proven track record and a process of winning at Utah, which is not one of the premier jobs in the country," Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's smart, he's tough, he creates a good culture in his organization. And that's what they need at Michigan right now."

"I think Kyle Whittingham is a good fit at Michigan..



He did a fabulous job at Utah and he creates a great culture" ~ Coach Saban

Michigan has certainly had a wild ride, with the sign-stealing scandal, probation based on recruiting issues, and the awkward departure of Sherrone Moore. Even the specter of a national title win with Jim Harbaugh is somewhat overshadowed by a multi-year run of chaos around the UM program.

Not only has Michigan had to battle its recent struggles, but the Moore incident came about after the coaching carousel had already begun. Lane Kiffin, James Franklin, Alex Golesh, and Jon Sumrall were among the many coaches who were already spoken for once the Michigan vacancy had opened. After the Wolverines hit a few false starts on possibilities like Kenny Dillingham of Arizona State and Kalen DeBoer of Alabama, the recently-removed Whittingham became a clear favorite for the job.

Whittingham's 177 career wins and his 2008 national Coach of the Year honors bespeak a veteran coach who will be very capable in the arena of Xs and Os. That said, Whittingham has never been a head coach anywhere but Utah, where his two decades recently wound to an end. And at age 66, Whittingham currently stands as the fourth oldest coach in the FBS ranks.

But that age and gravitas could help Whittingham turn around a shaky Michigan program.

"I think he's the right kind of guy to do that," said Saban. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. Sixty-six [years old]? I've got eight years on him. He's a young man."