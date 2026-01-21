No. 1 college football transfer portal OL predicted to earn between $4-5 million

It's almost no surprise anymore seeing most any high price tag attached to notable college football transfers, but usually the eye-popping numbers are reserved for proven quarterbacks.

But former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton could purportedly push his way into that same tax bracket.

Garland Gillen, the sports managing editor for WVUE-TV FOX 8 in New Orleans, who reports on portal prices for major LSU targets, tweeted that Seaton could command between $4-5 million.

LSU, Oregon and Miami are among the top suitors for the elite left tackle, while he also visited Mississippi State.

The number for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton is between $4-5 million.



LSU, Oregon, and Miami all in the hunt for the left tackle. https://t.co/EzTENjYLdn — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 21, 2026

Seaton was a relatively late entrant into the portal, announcing his departure from Colorado two Mondays ago, after the presumed top offensive tackles on the transfer market had already made their moves -- Carius Curne from LSU to Ole Miss and Jacarrius Peak from NC State to South Carolina.

Seaton reset the offensive line market upon entering the portal, though.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound former five-star prospect was a two-year starter at left tackle for Colorado. He was named a PFF Freshman All-American in 2024. Per PFF, Seaton's 75.3 pass-blocking grade that season was more than 13 points higher than any other true freshman tackle.

He was second-team All-Big 12 this past season despite being limited to nine games due to injury.

Seaton has already taken visits to Mississippi State, LSU and Miami. Oregon was making a strong push as well, but CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Tuesday that the Ducks were no longer expected to get a visit from Seaton, though it didn't mean they were out of the picture either.

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects vs BYU defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mississippi State drew Seaton's interest because its offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt, was Seaton's first position coach at Colorado.

Miami is an obvious fit as it is losing star left tackle Francis Mauigoa, a first-team AP All-America selection who could be the top offensive tackle taken in the NFL draft.

The Hurricanes are hoping to reload at key spots after reaching the national championship game this season in a breakthrough for coach Mario Cristobal's program.

But LSU looks to be the most aggressive and perhaps has the most momentum in pursuit of the star blindside blocker.

The Tigers are No. 4 on On3's transfer portal rankings, bringing in 39 additions already as new head coach Lane Kiffin remakes the roster.

LSU has already landed two of the top three transfers on On3's rankings in QB Sam Leavitt (No. 1) from Arizona State and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (No. 3) from Ole Miss. Seaton is No. 4 on On3's transfer rankings.