Nick Saban to 'psychotic' Ohio State fans: 'Go get therapy'
Nick Saban thinks Ohio State has the most talented team left in the College Football Playoff, but that it also has the most psychotic fan base in the country, as well.
At least as regards their relationship with Michigan, the Buckeyes’ long-time nemesis which won a fourth-straight game against them this year despite being big underdogs.
Saban thinks some fans’ obsession with that game could be taking away from what Ohio State has the potential to do after clobbering Tennessee in the first round.
“You know, we’ve kind of gotten on their, sort of, fans a little bit. But you know, these Ohio State fans. They’ve got a psychotic obsession with Michigan, and they need to go get therapy or something to try to get it fixed,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show.
“They have a chance to win the national championship and here you are, and nobody’s excited about their opportunity to play because they lost to Michigan. Which was a tough game, and they lost the game, probably, by some of the mistakes that they made.”
Ohio State was a touchdown favorite against Tennessee in the first round game at home, but there were more than a few outlets -- including this one, we must admit -- that picked the Vols to upset the Buckeyes.
But after OSU piled on a 42-17 drubbing against the SEC challenger, Saban thinks this team has the stuff to go all the way.
“I think they’re the most talented team,” he said.
“How consistently do they play to their capabilities? I think that’s the consistency and performance that you’re looking for to be successful. If they play like they played against Tennessee, they’re going to have a really good chance to win a championship.”
Saban added: “I think this is probably the most talented team if they play to the standard and the level. Offense, defense. They pretty much got it all.”
Including a “psychotic” fan base that will be with them every step of the way.
