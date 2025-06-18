Ohio State football trending for 4-star edge rusher Luke Wafle
Ohio State is trending for a four-star defensive end in its 2026 football recruiting class.
Four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle is projected to sign with the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day, according to two recent expert predictions.
Wafle is projected to sign with Ohio State with 53.9 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
But another Big Ten rival is still in the mix.
USC remains in second place in the race to earn Wafle’s commitment, as the Trojans sit at 31.8 percent odds to sign the defensive lineman.
Penn State is a distant third at 3.9 percent and Texas is right behind with 2.5 percent odds.
Ohio State was given a 100 percent chance to sign Wafle, according to the two projections listed on the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Wafle visited USC over the weekend and was thought to have been leaning towards going with the Trojans as the week began, according to On3 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.
But he stuck with his projection that Wafle will go to Ohio State after having conversations with the player’s family and coaches.
Wafle is considered the No. 1 player from the state of New Jersey and the No. 10 overall edge rusher in the country, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
That average counts Wafle as the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2026 football recruiting class.
Wafle recorded 9.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries over two years, according to MaxPreps.
The edge rusher added 60 stops and 21 tackles for loss in 14 total appearances.
