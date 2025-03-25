Ohio State 'honored' to visit White House after winning national title
Ohio State is college football’s reigning national championship team, and as per the usual tradition, its coaches and players will be honored at the White House.
And while President Donald Trump will preside over the celebration, the Buckeyes will have an added bonus of having Vice President J.D. Vance, an Ohio State graduate, alongside, as well.
“Yeah, it’s an honor to be invited. We were formally invited,” Day said, via the Associated Press.
“I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams go to the White House. I always looked at that, like, ‘Man, what an honor that would be.’ So it’s part of the celebration of our team... Looking forward to getting that all planned out.”
Ohio State will be the second champion to visit the White House during Trump’s second term as President, following the NHL’s Florida Panthers trip after winning the Stanley Cup.
President Trump has taken an interest in sporting events during his time as head of state, recently attending the NCAA wrestling championships, this past year’s Super Bowl game, and the Daytona 500 auto race.
Trump will also host the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on April 28.
Ohio State dominated during its appearance in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating Tennessee by 25 points in the first round and beating Big Ten champion Oregon by 20 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal round.
To cap it off, the Buckeyes took down Notre Dame, 34-23, in the national championship game.
