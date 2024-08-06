Ohio State's Will Howard clocked at 22 mph in football practice
While it remains to be confirmed who will start at quarterback for Ohio State this season, presumptive favorite Will Howard just proved he can bring some serious speed to the position.
Howard was the star of a recent Ohio State football practice when he took a quarterback sweep to his left and flew down the sideline for an 80 yard touchdown, out-running the Buckeyes' speedy defensive backs.
And while offensive coordinator Chip Kelly noted that all of Ohio State's quarterbacks can run over 20 mph, Howard took the crown, getting clocked at 22 mph. Not bad for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound guy.
"Yeah, I felt fast," said Howard, who transferred to the Buckeyes from Kansas State this offseason.
"It was nice to get out and running a little bit. We made a little QB call on that play, and I got out and ran. It was fun. Obviously, it's nice to compete with those guys and to try to outrun some DBs that are really, really fast."
Howard came in at 22.1 mph, according to Kelly's count, with Lincoln Keinholz close at 21.9, while incoming freshman Air Noland ran in the 21's, he said.
"Every quarterback in our group runs over 20," Kelly said.
"But we're also not going to run them 25 snaps a game. They're not Tim Tebow now, so we're not direct snapping it to them and running quarterback power. It's just another facet of what we can do, and you have to account for the quarterback in the run game."
Ohio State already has a highly-promising backfield, not only retaining star back TreVeyon Henderson, but signing former SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins as a transfer from Ole Miss.
And while Howard can add to that ground attack if he has to, the Buckeyes are happy to rely on his passing acumen, as the former Wildcat is coming off a personal-best outing last season.
Howard completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions a year ago.
Related... Ohio State tops Big Ten media football rankings
And... Buckeyes debut at No. 2 in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams