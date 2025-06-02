Ole Miss loses football scout to New York Giants: report
Ole Miss is about to lose a fixture in its football office as former assistant director of player personnel Tommy Pernetti appears set to leave the program for the NFL.
Pernetti is expected to join the New York Giants in an assistant scouting position, according to a report from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Pernetti spent one season with Ole Miss in a role that included preparing scouting reports on prospective football recruits and acting as a liaison with NFL scouts.
Prior to joining the program, he spent one season at Texas and another at Miami, the latter being his alma mater, where he graduated in 2023.
His previous position with the Rebels was as college scouting coordinator prior to being named to the assistant player personnel director post with the program.
Pernetti played a role in formulating what became one of the nation’s most highly regarded transfer classes in 2025, a group that College Football HQ ranked as the No. 4 group in the country this offseason.
Now he joins a Giants franchise undergoing major changes after playing to a 3-14 record last season, but took a gamble on a former Ole Miss player in the draft.
Former Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was the No. 25 overall selection by the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft, following a 4,279-yard passing season with 29 touchdowns, both career-bests in his final year at school.
