New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: QB Jaxson Dart
The New York Giants are looking to retool and reshape this roster this season, anchored by their offseason moves. In what was no surprise, they took a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 draft. However, it is believed their first-round selection, Jaxson Dart, will not take the helm to start the season.
Dart isn’t walking into training camp to compete for the starting job. That job belongs to Rusell Wilson, the former Super Bowl champ who has one year guaranteed on his deal.
Jameis Winston is also on the roster. He's been a starter in this league and is an experienced backup, ready if things go sideways. Dart, who will be heading into his rookie season out of Ole Miss, is here to learn, grow, develop, and be the future of the franchise.
After a disaster of a season that ended them with only three wins, much to do with the revolving door, it was for guys under center. The team will be cautious not to throw Dart into the fire too early.
JAXSON DART, QB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 225 lbs.
Exp.: 0 Years
School: Ole Miss
How Acquired: D1-25
2024 in Review
Dart wasn't initially a projected first-round selection, but his stock rose as the draft drew closer. He’s not going to dominate first-team reps this summer, but if you watched him at Ole Miss, you know exactly why the Giants rolled the dice.
Dart can be that guy. He’s mobile, confident, and fearless when he fires it down the field.
He finished his final college season with 4,2749 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He is a quarterback who knows how to lead a team and who isn’t afraid of big moments.
That’s the swagger that New York fans need to pay attention to early on with him. It's been years since the Giants had a guy like that at quarterback, and Dart walks like a guy who thinks he’s that dude. He just needs time to prove it when the time comes.
Contract/Cap Info
Dart is entering the first year of his fully guaranteed, four-year, $16.977 million rookie contract.
Dart, per Over the Cap, accounts for $840,000, or 0.29% of the Giants’ cap space for 2025. This deal is great for a young player who is going to take a year or two with the clipboard in hand studying.
This allows the team to take some chances, as seen this past free agency, by taking a swing at a few free agents to improve the team in the immediate future.
2025 Preview
This is a win-win situation for Dart and the team. Wilson’s here to steady the ship. Winston is there to back up in case a disaster happens with Wilson, and Dart gets time to develop and soak up everything from two guys who’ve been in his position.
In practice, the focus will be on his mechanics, processing, and ball placement. In preseason games, it’s about showing command of the offense, staying poised in the pocket, and proving he was worthy of the place he was selected.
Dart doesn't have to be amazing just to show the coaching staff that he is worthy of a pick and become the future face of the Giants.
Brian Daboll and the coaching staff don’t have the luxury of patience, considering the state of this regime. So, every snap Dart takes in August will be under the microscope. If he looks like a future starter, it could reshape the team’s plans heading into 2025.
Dart realistically has until Wilson’s contract is up to show his stuff and take the reins, and it starts with how well he performs in training camp and beyond.
