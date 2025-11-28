New Ole Miss football coach: Top 5 best candidates to replace Lane Kiffin, pending decision
As Ole Miss awaits an answer from Lane Kiffin, the Rebels likely have a contingency plan if the program suddenly hits the market for a new coach. The challenge is some of the top candidates have either signed contract extensions or found new homes.
There are still plenty of candidates who could make sense in Oxford. Kiffin has been linked to LSU, Florida and even NFL jobs. Even if Kiffin leaves, the SEC job has become more appealing thanks to the polarizing coach's transformation at Ole Miss.
It is not just the Kiffin show, as the Rebels have been one of the top programs to utilize the transfer portal thanks to their NIL resources. Ole Miss has proven the program can be a College Football Playoff contender, but the question is whether the team will continue its winning ways under Kiffin.
Here's the top candidates who could replace Kiffin at Ole Miss.
No. 1 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
This one is a bit complicated as rumors have swirled that Tulane's Jon Sumrall is nearing the final stages of becoming the next Auburn coach. Could Ole Miss swoop in at the last minute to land Sumrall? The coach is a former Ole Miss assistant and has plenty of connections to the SEC.
"Jon Sumrall's going to Auburn," The Washington Post's Steven Godfrey detailed in an episode of "Phantom Island" on Nov. 21. "... As of right now, Jon Sumrall is going to Auburn. I've heard conflicting schedules on how Auburn would handle a Tulane playoff run. But yeah, if you're Auburn right now, you need to be cheering against Tulane (making the College Football Playoff).
"... Sumrall's going, and the other thing that you want as an Auburn fan, I'm not saying it's going to come down to this, because I do think conversations have progressed to a point where plans are being made. But you don't want Ole Miss to come crashing in at the last second and saying like, 'All right, we just lost Lane (Kiffin) to Florida. Let's try and get an offer out to Jon ASAP.' "
No. 2 Memphis HC Ryan Silverfield
Memphis' Ryan Silverfield has already had success recruiting a similar region for the Tigers. Armed with the expanded resources at Ole Miss, there is reason to think Silverfield could keep things rolling for the Rebels.
No. 3 Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea
It might be challenging to poach Vanderbilt's Clark Lea away from his alma mater, but Ole Miss can sell the coach on a strong track record of spending in the NIL era. Vandy is no slouch either, showing a willingness to pay up to retain key players like star quarterback Diego Pavia.
No. 4 Georgia Tech HC Brent Key
Brent Key would be a much different coach than Kiffin, but this is not necessarily a bad thing. For fans growing tired of Kiffin's antics and cryptic social media posts, the old school Georgia Tech coach could be a welcome change.
Like Lea, Key is coaching at his alma mater and will be tough to pry away from Atlanta. Key has been able to transform Georgia Tech into an ACC contender,
No. 5 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz
Yes, Eli Drinkwitz just signed a contract extension, but he would not be the first coach to take a new gig after pledging fidelity to his current school. Drinkwitz would be the perfect successor to Kiffin, down to the visor.
Ole Miss could be losing a brash, innovative offensive mind. Yet, Kiffin is not the only one who fits this bill coaching in the SEC. Ole Miss should at least make the call if Kiffin bolts.