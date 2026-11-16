UTEP fired head coach Scotty Walden on Monday, ending a three-year run in El Paso that produced a 6-28 record and an eight-game losing streak during the Miners’ first season in the Mountain West Conference.

Athletic director Jim Senter made the move effective immediately, two days after a 27-15 home loss to Wyoming dropped UTEP to 1-9. An interim coach will handle the final two games as the school opens a national search for its 28th head coach.

Why did UTEP fire Scotty Walden?

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UTEP went 3-9 in Walden’s first season and 2-10 in its 2025 Conference USA finale before the move to the Mountain West, where the Miners haven’t beaten an FBS opponent. Their only win this fall was a 51-10 rout of FCS Texas Southern on Sept. 12.

The Miners cut a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to three against Hawai’i on Nov. 7 before falling 17-14. Then quarterback Raymond Moore III ran for a career-high 164 yards against Wyoming on Saturday in front of 8,334 fans at the Sun Bowl, but the Cowboys answered his 80-yard touchdown run with 24 straight points before halftime.

Walden took the blame afterward, saying “the calls and execution fall on me as a coach, and I take full responsibility.” The staff never settled around him either, as Walden went through six coordinators in three seasons.

Senter credited the young coach with “unprecedented success in recruiting and record-breaking team academic performance” and praised his community work and fundraising before deciding “it’s time for new leadership.” In an October radio interview, the athletic director said, “Nobody is harder on Scotty Walden than Scotty Walden.”

Scotty Walden’s rise and fall at UTEP

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UTEP hired Walden away from Austin Peay on Dec. 4, 2023, when he was 34 and the second-youngest head coach in FBS behind Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham. He went 26-14 in four winning seasons with the Governors, finishing with a 9-3 record and a perfect 6-0 run through the United Athletic Conference in 2023.

The Cleburne, Texas, native also coached East Texas Baptist and served as Southern Miss’ interim coach in 2020, and he leaves El Paso with a 40-48 career record. Walden turned 37 on Sunday and was under contract through 2028.

What comes next for UTEP football?

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UTEP joins Maryland, NC State and Baylor among programs that fired coaches during the 2026 season. Those three schools dismissed Mike Locksley, Dave Doeren and Dave Aranda within five days in late October, and Maryland’s search has already reached the interview stage with Brian Kelly.

The next Miners coach takes over a program with six postseason appearances this century that’s still looking for its first winning season since 2021.

UTEP finishes 2026 with two road games under its interim coach, at Air Force and then at Northern Illinois on Nov. 28. The Air Force game kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW from Falcon Stadium.