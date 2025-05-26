Pablo Torre defends Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson reporting
The ongoing drama involving Bill Belichick and his “idea mill and creative muse” Jordon Hudson spilled over into the media world after Hudson took aim at Pablo Torre’s recent reporting on what may or may not be happening between her and North Carolina.
Hudson posted an attack against Torre’s work, blasting it as “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted.”
Then, Torre had his say.
“I find it bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post this and then very quickly deleted it,” Torre said in an X post.
“But to be perfectly clear,” he added, “I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published.”
Torre previously reported that North Carolina effectively banned Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend and handler, from the football facility after a series of unwelcome headlines detailing her apparent involvement in managing the coach’s public image.
But the school refuted that report, saying that, while Hudson is not an employee of North Carolina or its athletic department, she was still welcome at the UNC football facility.
There has been growing scrutiny around Hudson’s influence over Belichick in her role as his perceived publicist and handler, and the negative perceptions it has brought the North Carolina football program.
That interest was fueled in part by the age gap between the two ─ Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24 ─ but surged after Hudson’s profile increased in the months following Belichick being hired as UNC’s football coach.
And while she clearly hasn’t enjoyed all that exposure, it’s likely going to continue at least until the start of football season, when most of the attention will move to what kind of team Belichick is able to put on the field.
