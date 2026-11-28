Paul Finebaum delivered his Iron Bowl prediction Saturday on ESPN's SEC Nation with No. 6 Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes on the line against an Auburn team that already toppled No. 1 Georgia on the road this season.

The SEC Network host picked the Crimson Tide, agreeing with fellow panelist Chase Daniel that a loss would doom Kalen DeBoer's team before insisting Alabama's season wouldn't end in Tuscaloosa.

Paul Finebaum sides with Alabama

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Finebaum pointed to his long history with the rivalry before he made the call.

"I've been to this game more than any of you people, and I've picked some big upsets, and there have been massive upsets in this rivalry," Finebaum said. "And as much as I appreciate what Kalen DeBoer has done this year, Chase is right. He's very right. A loss today and the season is going to come to an end. But you know what? The season is not coming to an end. Alabama!"

Alabama's margin for error shrank this week. The 9-2 Crimson Tide fell three spots to No. 6 in Tuesday's rankings after Kentucky and South Carolina dropped out of the Top 25, which left them without a win over a currently ranked team.

Both losses came in October, a 20-17 home loss to Georgia and a 26-10 defeat at Tennessee. Alabama has won four straight since, and it got into last season's 12-team field with three losses. Still, a third loss to an unranked rival is a much harder sell to the committee than anything on last year's résumé.

Can Auburn spoil Alabama's playoff run?

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Auburn is the only team to beat Georgia this season, and Golesh's first team has won three straight to reach 7-4. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 27-24 in Athens on Oct. 17 when Alex McPherson hit a 34-yard field goal as time expired. Byrum Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in that game.

"The story of the game is three takeaways defensively," Golesh said afterward.

Brown was upgraded from questionable to probable this week, and Tim Tebow put the upset hopes squarely on the 235-pound quarterback.

"I think it's pivotal that Byrum Brown has to show up and has to be a big boy and, honestly, a little bit of Superman," Tebow said. "I think he's got to put on a cape, and I think he does that for a little bit, but he doesn't do it enough. Alabama's got way too much firepower. They get it done."

History favors Alabama too. Auburn hasn't won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since Cam Newton's 2010 team, and the Tide have won six straight Iron Bowls. Former Alabama safety Roman Harper still admitted to some nerves.

"When everybody always says that Alabama has no problem, it always makes me nervous," Harper said. "Auburn's 1-30 versus Alabama at home when Auburn is not ranked and Alabama's ranked. That one loss was when I was in school." He still picked "Alabama by 50."

Keelon Russell and the fourth quarter

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Daniel expects a tight game early and believes Alabama's sophomore quarterback decides it late.

"Alabama has to show me a lot in this game, because if you lose, you're going to leave it up to the College Football Playoff committee whether you get in or not," Daniel said. "I think this game is really, really close to start, but Keelon Russell takes over in the fourth quarter and they win big."

Russell has made that kind of finish before. He played through an ankle injury against LSU and threw three touchdowns in nine minutes, turning a 13-10 deficit into a 31-13 win. DeBoer called him "a stud" after that game. The Duncanville, Texas, product has also thrown 11 touchdowns and one interception at home this season.

Brown and Auburn's ground game can keep this close into the fourth quarter, the way Auburn did in Athens. But Alabama has the steadier quarterback playing at home, and that's enough to back Finebaum's pick. Auburn vs. Alabama kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Bryant-Denny Stadium.