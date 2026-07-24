Paul Finebaum Makes His Position on Arch Manning Clear After Last Year's Prediction Miss

The on-field results for Arch Manning did not match the preseason hype surrounding him in 2025.

The former five-star prospect hails from the most prominent quarterback lineage in football history, and many expected him to be an upgrade for Texas after a mildly disappointing season from Quinn Ewers in 2024.

Texas finished the year 10-3, and Manning's production was a solid foundation for any first-year SEC starting quarterback. However, early losses to Ohio State and Florida, coupled with underwhelming performances in wins over Oklahoma and Kentucky, silenced any discussions about an instant Heisman Trophy bid.

College football media personality Paul Finebaum was among those who bestowed unrealistic hype on Manning last year. Finebaum explicitly compared Manning to former Florida starter and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow in terms of his future impact across the sport, something he was ridiculed for throughout the 2025 season.

One year later, Finebaum has shifted his tune on Manning. He noted that the hype surrounding Manning is not otherworldly, but the expectations are still very high given how many people were conversing with him at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida.

"A lot less hyperbole around Arch Manning this year, but he's still one of the most sought-after people to talk to at SEC Media Days," Finebaum posted on X.

Who must Manning fend off to win a Heisman Trophy in 2026?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both in the early 2026 Heisman Trophy and 2027 NFL draft conversations, Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore is held in a similar regard to Manning. Fresh off a College Football Playoff semifinal run, Moore hopes to become the Ducks' first winner of the award since Marcus Mariota won it in 2014.

Ole Miss starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss could resemble what Diego Pavia was to the 2025 Heisman Trophy race. Both Chambliss and Pavia came to the SEC from outside of the Division I ranks, and both successfully won eligibility cases against the NCAA to extend their college careers.

Ohio State boasts a pair of Heisman hopefuls on its offense: quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Sayin was one of the four Heisman Trophy candidates in 2025, and Smith is widely considered one of the top contenders in the country at a non-quarterback position.

Notre Dame starting quarterback CJ Carr is another who has been receiving early Heisman Trophy consideration. Carr is coming off a freshman season in which he threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.