Ric Flair trashes Paul Finebaum after Ohio State beats Texas, calls for ESPN to fire him
Nature Boy is not happy with Paul Finebaum after his recent comments on college football’s major topics, particularly Jim Harbaugh and his hyping up Arch Manning before Texas’ big opener against Ohio State.
Beloved former pro wrestler Ric Flair had enough of Finebaum’s pontificating over the past week, and apparently much longer than that, and let loose in an angry social media post directed at the veteran ESPN broadcaster.
“Dear Mr. Finebaum as usual you are the most absurd and incompetent analyst in all of college football,” Flair said in a heated X post on Saturday.
“I’ll take Heather DInich any day over you,” he added, referring to ESPN’s college football reporter.
“You should be expelled from ESPN. Every time I see you on the TV, I turn it off. You have 22,000 followers. I have 9.3 million followers,” Flair added.
Finebaum’s comments about former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his confident prediction that Texas would handle Ohio State on Saturday caught the former pro wrestler’s attention.
“The fact that you would call out Jim Harbaugh last year and say that he will never be able to coach in the pros and now he will probably win a Super Bowl!” he said.
“And the fact that you are predicting that Texas will murder Ohio State is insane! Go look in the mirror and find something else to do for a living. So embarrassing!”
Finebaum has reserved choice words for Harbaugh in the past, claiming the ex-Michigan coach has displayed “sociopathic behavior” and claimed that the Wolverines effectively stole a national title in the wake of the sign-stealing affair.
And coming into this weekend’s college football opener, he projected that SEC title hopeful Texas would easily beat Ohio State, something that, well, didn’t happen.
“I expect Texas to beat them, and I think they’re going to beat them badly,” Finebaum said confidently on ESPN earlier in the week.
“I know people are saying, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ Well, that may be up for debate, but I really think Texas is the better team.”
“Not so fast,” as Lee Corso might say, as the Buckeyes took down the Longhorns in a 14-7 victory and spoiled Arch Manning’s debut on the big stage.
Nature Boy may not question Finebaum’s sanity, but it sounds like he’s sick of hearing whatever the Mouth of the South has to say lately.
