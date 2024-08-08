Jim Harbaugh 'displaying sociopathic behavior' amid NCAA probe: Paul Finebaum
Paul Finebaum has plenty of criticism for the NCAA for punishing former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh after he left college for the NFL, but the long-time commentator lamented turning Harbaugh into a sympathetic figure when considering the full context.
Finebaum believes the harsh punishment handed down to Harbaugh by the NCAA for past recruiting violations takes attention away from what he feels is the more serious sign-stealing allegation.
"What's so absurd is that the NCAA is letting Jim Harbaugh off the hook," Finebaum said on ESPN.
"I mean, this is a guy who has lied and obfuscated. He's displaying sociopathic behavior. But instead, everyone loves him. We're wrapping our arms around Jim saying, 'Way to go, Jim. You made the NCAA look like the fools that they are.' And that's really the tragedy in this."
Finebaum noted that no one would really care about the "stupid and irrelevant" recruiting violations if the coach had just admitted a mistake and complied with the NCAA.
Still, Finebaum called the NCAA "petty," "dysfunctional," and "vindictive" for punishing Harbaugh for the recruiting violations.
"You run a stop sign, and appear in front of a judge, and he gives you the death penalty," he said of the decision.
And he's afraid that the recruiting decision is taking the focus off the sign-stealing claims.
"The most important thing is, this isn't the most important thing," Finebaum said. "The big case is yet to come.
"So I can only imagine how the NCAA is going to come down on Harbaugh for the Connor Stalions case. They'll probably ban him from ever visiting the state of Michigan again."
Finebaum still believes Harbaugh doesn't look good by leaving Michigan for the NFL and refusing to apologize or admit any wrongdoing.
"Jim Harbaugh won," he said.
"It doesn't matter how many rules he violated. It doesn't matter how despicable his character has been. It doesn't matter how many times he has lied. He got away with it.
"And his statement the other day was basically the middle finger to everyone. And he's living happily ever after out there on the West Coast."
