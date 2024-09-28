Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for Mississippi State
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is not expected to play in the Longhorns' SEC debut game against Mississippi State on Saturday as he recovers from an abdominal injury, ESPN's Pete Thamel revealed.
Arch Manning will make his second career start for No. 1 Texas against the Bulldogs today.
Ewers was listed as questionable on the Texas football availability report, indicating that he had a 50 percent chance to play in the game, according to the SEC's terminology.
But the expectation is that Texas will allow Ewers this week and the team's open weekend coming up before the Oklahoma game on Oct. 12 to fully recover from the ailment.
Ewers sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ victory against UTSA on Sept. 14, retiring to the sideline and then the locker room for evaluation before returning to the sideline wearing street clothes.
Ewers was able to practice with the team on Tuesday, but was limited by coaches on Wednesday and then again on Thursday, as the team placed more emphasis on giving him rest.
Manning played in relief of Ewers in the UTSA game, and made his first career start the following week with Ewers sidelined, leading Texas to a win over UL Monroe.
Ewers has dealt with some nagging injuries during his collegiate career, missing time briefly in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before the abdominal issue this year.
In three games this season, Ewers has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns.
More ... Texas vs. Mississippi State score prediction by expert football model
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams