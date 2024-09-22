Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Injured vs. ULM
AUSTIN -- The No. 1 Texas Longhorns have already been dealing with injury issues on both sides of the ball early this season and got hit with another against the Lousiana-Monroe Warhawks.
In the first quarter, Texas receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. made his way back to the locker room after suffering an unknown injury. He did not come out with the offense with 3:40 to play in the opening frame. However, he returned to the sidelines shortly after and put his helmet back on.
Prior to exiting, Moore Jr. had one catch for six, which resulted in a first down on Texas' first drive. The Longhorns ended their first possession with an interception from Arch Manning.
In the 56-7 win over UTSA, Moore Jr. caught his first-career touchdown. He talked about it when meeting with the media.
"To see the work that we all put in, come to life on Saturdays in front of the big DKR crowd under the lights, it was a really exhilarating moment," Moore said. " ... We see it every day in practice,It was really nothing new for us, because we've already been prepped for the game, you know it really comes easy for us."
He also touched on the art of blocking as a receiver. Moore Jr. has often been compared to former Texas receiver Jordan Whittington and seems to embrace it.
"The biggest thing is to want to," Moore said about blocking. "Do you want to go put your face on that man's face? You know what I'm saying? And for me, I love football, so every little aspect of it I'm going to go do to the best of my ability. And if it's blocking and having to shield that man off, I'm going to go do that. "
Headed into the ULM game, Moore Jr. had three catches for 17 yards and the touchdown. He didn't record a catch all of last season.