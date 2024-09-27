Quinn Ewers injury: Texas QB listed on injury report vs. Miss. State
Steve Sarkisian said that Quinn Ewers would be listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Texas’ game against Mississippi State, and the Longhorns quarterback was designated as such on the official SEC football availability report on Thursday.
Ewers was one of two Longhorns players given the label, alongside wide receiver DeAndre Moore, who was injured during the UTSA game.
Ewers sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ victory against UTSA two weeks ago, retiring to the sideline and then the locker room for evaluation before returning to the sideline wearing street clothes.
The questionable designation implies that Ewers officially has a 50/50 chance to play.
Arch Manning played in relief of Ewers in the UTSA game, and made his first career start the following week with Ewers sidelined, leading Texas to a win over UL Monroe.
Texas listed five players as out for Saturday’s game, including four running backs: CJ Baxter, Christian Clark, Velton Gardner, and Colin Page.
Baxter and Clark suffered knee and Achilles injuries, respectively, before the season and were declared out for the entire 2024 football season.
Defensive back Derek Williams was the other Texas player declared out for the game.
Deep snapper Tate Haver was designated as doubtful by the Longhorns.
Texas named defensive back Jelani McDonald, running back Quintrevion Wisner, and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell as probable for the team’s SEC debut this weekend.
Mississippi State designated 10 players as out for the game, including starting quarterback Blake Shapen, who will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
Defensive backs DeAgo Brumfield and Traveon Wright were also listed as out.
Wide receiver Creed Whitmore and running back Keyvone Lee were two offensive players the Bulldogs designated as out for the game.
Defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones, and safeties Tyler Woodard and Chris Keys will not appear in Saturday’s game.
One MSU player, safety Isaac Smith, was listed as questionable.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
