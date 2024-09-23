Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for SEC opener
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shared an update to the injury of quarterback Quinn Ewers that sounds like the star player is on the road to recovery.
Sarkisian said that Ewers took part in the team’s practice on Monday and is working towards a return in the near future.
“If I had to put a report out, he’d be questionable for Saturday,” Sarkisian said.
No. 1 Texas makes its SEC debut against Mississippi State this weekend.
The ‘questionable’ designation gives us some insight as to how Ewers is progressing from the abdominal strain he suffered two weeks ago, thanks to how the SEC defines the term on its availability reports.
Players listed as questionable on the report have a 50 percent chance to play in a game, according to the definition used by the SEC.
Ewers sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ victory against UTSA two weeks ago, retiring to the sideline and then the locker room for evaluation before returning to the sideline wearing street clothes.
Arch Manning played in relief of Ewers in that game and made his first career start the following week with Ewers sidelined, leading Texas to a win over UL Monroe.
Ewers has dealt with some nagging injuries during his collegiate career, missing time briefly in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before the abdominal issue this year.
In three games this season, Ewers has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns.
