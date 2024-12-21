Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB at full health for Clemson game
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been banged up at times over the course of the 2024 football season, but head coach Steve Sarkisian said the signal caller has a clean bill of health as the Longhorns prepare for the first round of the College Football Playoff.
“I think Quinn’s a heck of a player. You know, it’s been, I think, a difficult year for him, having the oblique injury early in the season,” Steve Sarkisian said to Paul Finebaum.
“He was playing great before that. Coming back from that and getting back to playing the way he’s capable of playing. Getting the ankle sprain, fighting through it.
“And I think there’s something to be said when your starting quarterback shows that toughness and that resiliency and that fighting through when it’s not always easy.
“...And what that means to his team. So I think it means a ton to our players knowing what Quinn’s been fighting through. He’s healthier today than he’s been in probably over a month.”
Ewers dealt with an oblique injury early in the season that kept him from two-plus games, and he sustained a minor ankle ailment against Kentucky.
But his being healthy is the best news Texas could receive for its offense as the program embarks on hosting a first round playoff game against Clemson on Saturday.
The junior quarterback has thrown for 2,665 yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and is completing nearly 64 percent of his passes against AP ranked competition.
But even so, Sarkisian said he is willing to put Arch Manning on the field if the opportunity arises.
“With all that being said, we’re really fortunate, man. Arch Manning is a really good player. And he’s a great teammate. And they’ve got great rapport. And is he a weapon for us? Sure,” Sarkisian said.
“There’s a reason I put him in on fourth-and-2 against A&M on the second drive of the game to score. And I put him in last week’s game in overtime.
“So we’ll continue to utilize him that way. But at the end of the day, Quinn’s going to go out, and I think he’s going to play great football. He’s given me no pause to think otherwise by the way he’s practiced this week.”
