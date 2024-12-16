Quinn Ewers speaks on future at Texas, 2025 NFL Draft decision
It’s still an open question if Quinn Ewers will return to play quarterback for the Texas Longhorns next season, or if he’ll declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and turn professional.
As for right now, Ewers is just concerned with facing Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff this Saturday.
“I’m not sure yet,” Ewers told reporters about his draft decision. “I’m just trying to win these games. I haven’t thought about anything beyond that.”
Those remarks come on the heels of a report that Ewers has privately decided to declare for the NFL Draft after appearing in this year’s playoff.
Ewers still has eligibility at the NCAA level after this season, meaning he could return to Texas in 2025, where he would likely be the starter, or even transfer to a new school.
The quarterback completed almost 64 percent of his pass attempts with 11 touchdowns against AP top 25 ranked competition this past season.
And in total, Ewers was good for 2,665 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 9 picks while completing 66.2 percent of his attempts.
Draft analysts are of a consensus opinion that Ewers is a top 10 ranked quarterback in the 2025 class and a likely first-round draft selection.
If the Longhorns were to lose Ewers, the heir apparent at the quarterback position would be Arch Manning, the current backup and former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle.
After two seasons of sitting behind Ewers, it would fall on Manning to finally embrace the starting role and lead the football program going forward.
Especially after it was reported that Manning has no intention to transfer away from Texas and will return to the school for the 2025 football season.
While that’s all still speculation, Texas is focused on the task at hand, hosting ACC champion Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
A win there would advance the Longhorns closer to the national championship, while a loss would propel Ewers into making a final decision about his future.
