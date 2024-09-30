Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB could return vs. Oklahoma: report
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start in the Longhorns’ rivalry game against Oklahoma on Oct. 12, according to a report from 247Sports.
Ewers missed the last two games as he recovered from an abdominal injury he suffered during Texas’ game against UTSA on Sept. 7.
No. 2 Texas is idle this weekend, which is expected to give Ewers more time to properly rehab the injury before making what the team hopes will be his permanent return for the rest of the season.
“We haven’t had any setbacks,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers’ status.
“It’s been steady progress. I think he’s getting stronger and more comfortable and more confident, and so we’ll just kind of stay the course with that.”
Arch Manning has started the past two games in Ewers’ absence, leading Texas to wins against UL Monroe and in the program’s SEC debut against Mississippi State.
Manning threw 582 yards and 4 touchdowns, rushing for 29 yards and another touchdown. He had 5 total touchdowns, including a 67-yard rushing score, in the win against UTSA.
Ewers has dealt with some nagging injuries during his collegiate career, missing time briefly in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before the abdominal issue this year.
In three games this season, Ewers has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns.
