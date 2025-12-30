Fast-rising international standout entering college football transfer portal

The beautiful thing about college football is that it isn't about how you start, it's how you finish.

Talent finds a way to emerge, no matter where a player begins their college career or where they come from. Just look at Ole Miss, which is gearing up for its second College Football Playoff game with former Division II star Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback.

In the modern era of college football, no stone is left unturned, which ultimately benefits the top teams.

One former international recruit is in a position to draw interest from P4 teams on the open market.

England Native Hitting Transfer Portal For Final Year

Earlier this week, redshirt junior defensive end Emmanuel Oyebadejo announced he was departing from Jacksonville State following two seasons with the program, per CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.

Oyebadejo exploded onto the scene in 2025, showcasing his vast potential. He started all 14 games, totaling 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass deflections. Oyebadejo recorded a sack in four different games. He posted a career-high six tackles in Jacksonville State's 42-25 loss to Southern Miss on September 27.

On December 4, Oyebadejo was named a second-team All-Conference USA selection. He was Jacksonville State's highest-graded player on defense, slotting in at 81.7 overall, per PFF. Oyebadejo saw the most playing time of any defensive lineman on the team.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound defender brings an outstanding frame to the table. His skills are finally catching up to his athletic traits as Oyebadejo is still very early in his football career. There's a vast ceiling he could reach. It wouldn't be a surprise to see someone take a chance on Oyebadjejo taking another step forward.

Oyebadejo signed with Jacksonville State in the 2024 class as an international recruit out of England. He missed the entirety of his first season with the Gamecocks after suffering an injury in fall camp.

A former basketball player, Oyebadejo, moved to the United States after studying at the University of Exeter and Loreto College.

Oyebadejo hopes his final season of eligibility will make him the next English-born player to reach the NFL.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game