The brutal reality of the NCAA Transfer Portal is starting to set in for teams around the country.

For programs wrapping up bowl games or College Football Playoff appearances, it's a tumultuous period. Whether teams put together a successful season or win a conference championship, the portal comes calling for everyone.

That's just the nature of the sport as the cream of the crop fight over the top players on the market.

For one CFP team, the growing popularity of the portal, graduations, and a coaching change have led to a roster deconstruction.

James Madison Loses Entire Starting Offense Shortly After Season

James Madison was in Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks in the opening round of the playoffs just over a week ago. The Dukes fell 51-34, though they outscored the Ducks 28-17 in the second half.

The program is going through its third coaching change since the conclusion of the 2023 season, when Curt Cignetti departed for Indiana. James Madison brought in Bob Chesney, who was hired by UCLA following his second season on the job. That's led to former Florida head coach Billy Napier getting an opportunity in Harrisonburg.

James Madison Dukes running back George Pettaway (6) | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The switch is clearly having a massive impact on the roster, as James Madison has lost 7 offensive starters to the transfer portal. With 4 others graduating, that means the Dukes won't return a single starter on offense in 2026.

Even with the movement in college football, that's basically unheard of, especially for a program coming off a playoff appearance.

Unreal Roster Turnover

Name Position Result Alonzo Barnett III QB Portal Wayne Knight RB Portal Lacota Dipre TE Portal Landon Elli WR Portal Nick DeGennaro WR Graduation Jaylan Sanchez WR Graduation Joseph Simmons LT Portal Carter Sweazie LG Portal Zach Greenberg C Graduation Riley Robell RG Portal Pat McMurtie RT Graduation

Starting quarterback Alonzo Barnett III was the Sun Belt Player of the Year. He completed 216/370 passes for 2,806 yards with 23 touchdowns to 8 interceptions while rushing 127 times for 589 yards and 15 more scores. Barnett led James Madison's offense for two consecutive seasons and had been with the program for four seasons.

Three of the departures were selected to the All-Sun Belt first-team, including Barnett III, running back Wayne Knight, and right tackle Pat McMurtie. Knight led all rushers in the conference, accumulating 207 carries for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns. He caught 40 passes for 397 yards and another score.

Wide receiver Landon Ellis was the top pass-catcher on the team, hauling in 36 receptions for 624 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In total, nine of James Madison's starters earned all-conference honors. Those nine players combined for 123 appearances and 118 starts in 2025.

To add insult to injury, a few key backups have moved on from the program as well, such as tight end Josh Phifer and offensive lineman Trent Wilson. Phifer played in 13 games and earned the second-most snaps of any tight end on the roster. Wilson, a true freshman, was the de facto sixth man upfront and started one game.

The turnover is shocking, but it's a reminder that no one is exempt from offseason chaos. It's also a warning to enjoy the moment, as nothing is guaranteed in college football.

