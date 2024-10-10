Quinn Ewers update: Texas QB's status vs. Oklahoma
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will start in the Red River Shootout game against Oklahoma on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian said.
Ewers will make his highly-anticipated return from an abdominal injury he suffered in the Longhorns' victory against UTSA on Sept. 14 and which forced him to miss two games.
The quarterback appeared to have pulled a muscle on a play while making a throw in that game, and was in discomfort after handing the ball off, departing with what Sarkisian called an abdominal injury.
Ewers did not play against UL Monroe, or in the program's SEC debut against Mississippi State.
This will be the second time Ewers has returned from an injury against Oklahoma. Two years ago, he threw for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Longhorns beat the Sooners in a 49-0 rout.
Texas is the No. 1 team in the country coming into the game, but is 2-7 against OU since 2015.
In three games this season, Ewers has 691 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing more than 73 percent of his passes.
