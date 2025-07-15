Steve Sarkisian Explains How Quinn Ewers Helped Arch Manning Mature at Texas
Steve Sarkisian has nothing but praise for his young star quarterback.
On Tuesday at SEC media days, Texas's coach gushed about Arch Manning’s maturity and said that sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two years helped his development.
“He’s learned a lot over time. He watched Quinn navigate the ups and downs,” Sarkisian said. “He has an even keel about him, very quick-witted and allows himself to laugh at himself.”
Manning is a redshirt sophomore and might be the most-hyped quarterback prospect in a generation. The 21-year-old nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has only started two college games, but already has fans and NFL scouts buzzing.
In 2024, Manning saw action in 10 games and acquitted himself well. He completed 61 of 90 passes (67.8%) for 939 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 108 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
That success allowed Texas fans to dream about his potential.
Much is expected from the Longhorns this season, and their first-year starting quarterback will get the bulk of that attention. Sarkisian seems convinced he’s mature enough to handle it.